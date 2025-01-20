What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s Homecoming edition

January 20, 2025

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May and Toni Storm meet face-to-face

-“Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews

-“Undisputed Kingdom” Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for my live review on Saturday as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

