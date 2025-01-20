Fight Life “Nice” results: Vetter’s review of Richard Holliday vs. Alec Price for the FL Championship, The Unit vs. Counter Strike for the FL Tag Titles, Brad Baylor vs. Treavon Jordan

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Fight Life “Nice”

January 16, 2025 in Milford, Connecticut at Tribus Beer Company

Released January 19, 2025 on TrillerTV+

Milford is on the south end of Connecticut on the Long Island Sound, approximately 90 minutes from the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. This is a packed brewery and most fans are standing with most on just two sides of the ring, as the ring is essentially pushing into a corner of this small venue. This is considered a sellout, but there are maybe 150 people here.

* A reminder that the Wrestling Open show is happening in the (relatively!) nearby Worcester, Mass., so the area’s top indy wrestlers are split up between the two shows. (I would describe at least half of the guys here as regulars in Wrestling Open.)

1. Aaron Rourke vs. JT Dunn. WWE ID prospect Rourke got a nice pop, and a commentator noted they have been feuding across the Northeast. Evil Gay kissed Dunn’s hand and cheek before they locked up. I always compare Dunn to Tony Nese. They immediately traded rollups, fast-paced reversals, and had a standoff at 2:00. Dunn hit a hard clothesline, then an enzuigiri, then a flying Meteora for a nearfall at 5:00. Rourke applied a Boston Crab. He nailed a piledriver along his back for a believable nearfall, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. They got up and traded chops; Rourke unzipped his vest at 9:00 and allowed Dunn to hit him on his bare chest. Rourke missed a split-legged moonsault, and Dunn immediately nailed Death By Elbow (rolling elbow) for the pin. Good opener.

JT Dunn defeated Aaron Rourke at 9:36.

* Dunn got on the mic and showed off his No. 1 contender’s contract. He told Richard Holliday that “he’s on the clock.”

2. Ichiban vs. Dustin Waller (w/Lucas Chase). These two are usually teammates; they just competed together last week in West Coast Pro in San Francisco! A commentator said they haven’t faced each other in six or seven years! Fast-paced reversals to open, and Waller conferred with Chase. Ichiban hit a top-rope flying ax handle at 3:00 and his leaping clothesline. Waller tied up both arms and kept Ichiban grounded, as the commentators talked about Waller aligning himself with Lucas Chase. Waller went for Lethal Injection, but Ichiban ducked it and got a rollup for a nearfall at 7:00. They fought on the top rope, where Ichiban hit a twisting neckbreaker, and they both crashed to the mat.

Kylon King (Dustin’s long-time teammate!) came to ringside, and he got the crowd cheering for Ichiban! Waller saw this and was irate! Ichiban hit a stunner and a flying leg lariat for a nearfall at 9:30. Waller hit a Michinoku Driver and a Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall. He began arguing with Kylon! Dustin mounted Ichiban and hit a series of punches, then some chops in the corner. They traded superkicks. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer at 12:00, and Waller rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Ichiban nailed a flip dive onto Waller on the floor. Lucas got on the apron and crotched Ichiban in the corner! Dustin immediately slammed Ichiban with a mousetrap cover for the tainted pin. Good action.

Dustin Waller defeated Ichiban at 13:24.

* Kylon got in the ring and argued with Dustin. Chase attacked Kylon, and those two brawled. Dustin seemed conflicted on who to help! The Haven also came to the ring to side with Chase. Waller left with Chase and The Haven!

3. Steve Pena vs. Sammy Diaz vs. Mike Graca in a three-way. Graca always makes me think of Jimmy Havok from the early days of AEW. I don’t know if I’ve seen Pena before; he’s tall with a good physique and he wore basic black trunks. Diaz is a regular in the Northeast promotions I watch, but he’s smaller than his opponents here. Sammy hit some chops that Graca no-sold. Sammy hit a top-rope crossbody block on Pena at 1:30. Pena hit a butterfly suplex on Diaz. Pena hit a hard clothesline on Graca, then a Death Valley Driver on Diaz for a nearfall at 3:30. They did a tower spot out of the corner and they were all down at 6:00.

Graca hit some clotheslines, then a shoulder breaker over his knee on Pena. Diaz hit an OsCutter for a nearfall at 7:30. Pena hit a brainbuster for a believable nearfall on Diaz, then a piledriver for another believable nearfall! Diaz hit a frogsplash to break up a pin, then he covered Pena for the pin. Good action; they got a lot in for a match that short.

Sammy Diaz defeated Steve Pena and Mike Graca in a three-way at 8:39.

4. Sammi Chaos vs. Cosmic. Chaos is the size of Nia Jax, while Cosmic has neon green hair similar to Shotzi Blackheart. (She gives off more of a sexy Poison Ivy vibe than the energetic punk rocker vibe that Shotzi portrays.) I don’t recall seeing Cosmic before; she stalled on the floor, then she snapped Sammi’s neck across the top rope. In the ring, Cosmic hit a hard kick to the face in the corner. Sammi hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Cosmic hit a hard kick to the back of the head for a neafall. Cosmic hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:00. Sammi applied a belly-to-belly bearhug and she turned it into a hard implant DDT for the pin. Passable; Sammi is just so much taller and heavier, it was hard to buy Cosmic as having a chance. A check of Cosmic’s background shows I likely saw her once in Wrestling Open against Megan Bayne.

Sammi Chaos defeated Cosmic at 6:08.

5. “The Unit” Danny Miles and Trigga the OG vs. “Counter Strike” Nolan Pierce and Mark Alexander for the Fight Life Tag Team Titles. I’ve only seen Pierce and Alexander a few times. All four brawled at the bell. Pierce has longer hair; both he and Alexander have their names written on their butts. The heels went to the floor, but CS followed them and they all brawled at ringside; there isn’t a lot of room for the fans to move to get out of the way! Alexander was slammed onto the corner of the ring at 2:30, and the heels took over. Mark hit some European Uppercuts on Miles. Trigga hit some punches to Mark’s gut as Miles held Mark’s arms.

Nolan finally got the hot tag at 9:30 and he hit some kicks and cleared the ring, and he was fired up. Nolan hit a double stunner move. Alexander hit a running knee for a nearfall. The Unit hit a team powerbomb-and-neckbreaker combo to pin Nolan. Decent action; the Counter Strike just need to show a bit more personality.

Danny Miles and Trigga the OG defeated Nolan Pierce and Mark Alexander to retain the Fight Life Tag Team Titles at 9:24.

6. Aaron Ortiz and A-Game Joseph Alexander vs. “The Haven” Shawn Knyte and Jay Onyx (w/Lucas Chase, Dustin Waller). Chase ordered Waller to go join commentary. A-Game is replacing Ortiz’ regular partner Anthony Vecchio, so this is a first-time pairing for them. Ortz and Knyte opened. The thicker Onyx got in, but Ortiz hit a dropkick on him. Ortiz and A-Game hit stereo German Suplexes at 2:00. The Haven hit a team suplex on Ortiz. Waller was getting defensive on commentary about working with Lucas Chase. A-Game got a hot tag and hit some hard kicks, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Jay hit a jumping knee. Ortiz hit a crossbody block on Jay Onyx.

A-Game hit a running knee for a believable nearfall on Knyte at 7:00. Chase got on the apron and distracted the ref. Onyx cracked Ortiz over the head with a kendo stick, and he pulled teammate Knyte onto Ortiz for the pin. Waller claimed he didn’t see the kendo stick being used. Good action.

Shawn Knyte and Jay Onyx defeated A-Game Joseph Alexander and Aaron Ortiz at 7:51.

* Lucas Chase got on the mic and said that Fight Life “sure has fallen” by coming to this brewery. He told Knyte and Onyx to go to the back, as he wants to beat Kylon King by himself.

7. Lucas Chase vs. Kylon King. King charged into the ring and attacked Chase, and he dove through the ropes onto Chase. He hit a brainbuster for a nearfall in the first minute! Waller was still on the mic and was conflicted over who to cheer for! Kylon hit some chops. Lucas hit a hard back elbow and they traded more chops. Chase hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 3:30 and he was now in charge. He hit another backbreaker for a nearfall. Kylon hit a belly-to-belly suplex into the corner, and they were both down at 6:30.

King hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. King nailed a top-rope superplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Chase hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall This has been really good. They got up and traded blows. Kylon hit a leaping clothesline but sold pain in his back and was slow to make a cover. Onyx and Knyte returned to the ring, so Ichiban also returned, and he confiscated the kendo stick and struck The Haven with it. Meanwhile, Kylon got a rollup and scored the pin on Chase! Easily the best match of the show so far.

Kylon King defeated Lucas Chase at 11:15.

* Chase got on the mic and yelled at Ichiban and Kylon. He challenged them to a match next month, and Lucas will team with Waller! Dustin seemed concerned about this development.

8. Brad Baylor vs. Traevon Jordan. No sign of Jaylen Brandyn, while Baylor’s tag partner Ricky Smokes was in Wrestling Open. The commentators said both of these guys are from nearby cities in Connecticut. They added this is Jaylen’s first-ever singles match in Fight Life. Jaylen knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then he hit a Stinger Splash in the corner and a big backbody drop, annd Baylor rolled to the floor to regroup. They traded chops on the floor. “Right in front of Mama Baylor!” a commentator said. Traevon jawed at Brad’s mom! In the ring, WWE ID prospect Baylor hit a Stinger Splash at 2:00 and he began to focus on Jordan’s left arm.

Jordan fired up and hit some jab punches, but Baylor hit an Exploder Suplex at 4:00. Baylor applied a cross-armbreaker! Jordan escaped, got up, and nailed a superkick! Traevon hit a Death Valley Driver and a spinning leg lariat for a nearfall at 6:30. Baylor hit a modified DVD for a nearfall. Traevon hit a D’Lo-style Sky High for a nearfall. He nailed a choke bomb for the pin! That was really good, and I wish it had been longer.

Traevon Jordan defeated Brad Baylor at 8:37.

9. Richard Holliday vs. Alec Price for the Fight Life Title. They jawed at the bell then traded forearm strikes, and Price hit a crossbody block. He hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 3:00. Holliday worked over Price’s left leg and he took control of the action. The commentators talked about Holliday’s mean streak since he returned to the promotion, and Richard hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:00, and he kept Alec grounded. Alec hit a pop-up dropkick at 10:00, then a tornado DDT off the ropes for a nearfall. Price hit a running knee in the corner and his series of running knees, then the Emergency second-rope flying leg lariat for a nearfall.

Price charged, but Holliday rolled to the floor to regroup. Alec set up for a dive, but Holliday punched him. They traded kicks on the ring apron, and Alec hit a DDT on the apron, and they were both down on the floor at 13:00. Price got back into the ring but Holliday did not, and ref Gina called for the bell. Holliday laughed on the floor.

Alec Price defeated Richard Holliday via count-out at 13:17; Holliday retains the Fight Life Title.

* The promoter came out and ordered the match to be re-started! I had already cleared my stopwatch so I restart it with the new bell!

9b. Richard Holliday vs. Alec Price for the Fight Life Title. Price hit a dive over the top rope to the floor, then he nailed his springboard Blockbuster in the ring for a nearfall. Holliday hit a clothesline and a facebuster over his knee for a believable nearfall. Price got a rollup for a nearfall, then a Stundog Millionaire, and a springboard spin kick. Price hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Holliday got Price on his shoulders, but Alec’s legs accidentally bumped ref Gina! Price hit the Surprise Kick for a visual pin but we had no ref! Brad Baylor jumped in the ring and hit a clothesline and a neckbreaker on Price! Baylor pulled Holliday onto Price. Ref Gina woke up and made the three-count.

Richard Holliday defeated Alec Price to retain the Fight Life Title at 5:27.

* Price got on the mic and he challenged Baylor to a future match, and he stormed to the back.

Final Thoughts: A really strong indy show with some top-notch local talent, including two WWE ID prospects and guys like Price, Holliday and Miracle Generation who have already traveled across the country to compete. Chase-King was best, followed by the short Baylor-Traevon, and the main event takes third. Ichiban-Waller was really good for honorable mention. Lots to like here. The matches with the lesser-known talents were passable.