Allie Katch injury update, GoFundMe campaign details

January 20, 2025

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Allie Katch broke her leg in two places while wrestling a match at Sunday’s The People vs. GCW event in New York. Steph De Lander announced that Katch underwent surgery on Monday morning. [Thanks to Dot Net Member Jerry from Illinois]

Powell’s POV: De Lander also noted that “getting injured while being independent is a literal nightmare.” She launched a GoFundMe on behalf of Katch to help with her medical expenses and loss of income. The campaign has already raised over $31,000 as of this update. You can add to that amount via Katch’s GoFundMe page.

