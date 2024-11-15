AEW Rampage results (11/15): Murphy’s review of Ricochet vs. Dante Martin, Rocky Romero vs. Komander, Hikaru Shida vs. Leila Grey, Mark Briscoe vs. Ariya Daivari

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 171)

Taped November 13, 2024 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena

Aired live November 15, 2024 on TNT

Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard. Hikaru Shida made her way to the ring for the opening match…

1. Hikaru Shida vs. Leila Grey. This was fairly straightforward with Shida getting the majority of the offense. Grey was given a credible amount of offense in this short match, but Shida hits the Falcon Arrow for the win.

Hikaru Shida defeated Leila Grey in about 4:50.

Don’s Take: AEW seems to be quietly building Shida for her next program by racking up some singles wins. I continue to be intrigued by the prospect of a Shida heel run and what that looks like. Time will tell what direction they ultimately decide to go in.

Renee Paquette was backstage for the weekly Harley Cameron segment. In this one Cameron hyped her upcoming Collision match with Mina Shirakawa. She said that Shirakawa had nothing that she didn’t already have. She brought out a guitar and noted that she used to be a musician. She tried to play but Paquette said they were out of time.

2. Mark Briscoe vs. Ariya Daivari (w/Mark Sterling). Sterling did his usual schtick on the way to the ring.This match went on a bit longer than it needed to with Briscoe gaining the early advantage and Daivari carrying the middle of the match through the picture-in-picture break. [C]

Down the stretch , Briscoe blocked a Jay Driller attempt. Sterling tried to interfere but was intercepted by Rocky Romero. Briscoe dove onto Sterline and Daivari at ringside and hit Froggy Bow in the ring on Daivari for the win. [C]

Mark Briscoe defeated Ariya Daivari in about 11:00.

Don’s Take: What’s better than the Premier Athletes on Collision? A Rampage appearance. I actually don’t mind it as much as I enjoy a decent Mark Briscoe match..

3. Rocky Romero vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes). The match began immediately out of the commercial break with MVP looking on from the backstage area. This was a competitive back and forth match all the way to the picture-in-picture break where Romero gained the advantage. [C[

Coming out of the break, Komander hit a springboard moonsault on Romero on the floor which seemed to impress MVP. The finish saw Komander hit a running powerslam into the corners followed by a shooting star press after Komander walked the ropes. MVP looked on approvingly.

Komander defeated RockyRomero in about 9:47.

Don’s Take: Add this to the category of decent yet irrelevant match in the grand scheme of things. I don’t see Komander joining up with MVP but will likely be one of the ones to turn him down so that he can get fed to either Bobby Lashley or Shelton Benjamin.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Anna Jay hyping Jay’s “No DQ” rubber match with Mariah May on Collision. Jay said the stipulation of her never challenging for the title again if she loses was worth it to choke May out. She said with the No DQ stipulation she’s capable of anything. Taya Valkyrie interrupted and offered her services to Jay as it’s no DQ and May and Shirakawa could do anything. Jay told Valkyrie to mind her own business and Valkyire said that Deonna Purrazzo sends her regards and “to be safe out there. Jay replied, “No, I won’t.” Weird…

4. Rush and The Beast Mortos (w/Dralistico) vs. Richard Holliday and Alec Price.

Rush and The Beast Mortos defeated Richard Holliday and Alec Price in about 3:00.

Don’s Take: Some fans may remember Holliday, who is now sporting a mustache, from his main event run in MLW and his partnership with MJF before undergoing treatment for cancer. I’ve enjoyed his past runs and am happy his treatment journey has resulted in a return to the ring and a potential run in AEW. I will say I am surprised that he was used in the jobber role here.

Lexy Nair was backstage with MVP. She asked him if he was scouting talent and he said yes. He said some talent had untapped potential, some needed different management and some needed to be heard. He said that Swerve Strickland was arrogant in his approach and then hyped Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander for Collision. [C]

A video previewed Anna Jay vs. Mariah May in the No DQ rubber match on Collision…

5. Ricochet vs. Dante Martin. MVP was shown looking on again, This was your standard spotfest with Ricochet holding the advantage into the picture-in-picture break. [C]

Down the stretch, both men traded offense and near falls. Eventually, Ricochet hit Hidden Blade for the win.



Ricochet defeated Dante Martin in about 10:11.

MVP looked on approvingly while Martin and Ricochet shook hands as Rampage went off the air.

Don’s Take: A fine TV main event. I’m looking forward to Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita but my concern is that after they run through matches with Takeshita and Will Ospreay, Ricochet may be back to spinning his wheels like he did in WWE.

Six episodes to go and they are what they are at this point. Fine to watch or fine to miss. That’s all for me for this week. We’ll continue the countdown next week. Until then!