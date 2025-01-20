AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega meet face-to-face

-Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

-Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

-Cope vs. Pac

Powell’s POV: AEW also announced Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet for the February 5 episode in Atlanta. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Knoxville, Tennessee at Knoxville Coliseum. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).