NXT TV preview: Title matches set for Tuesday’s CW show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT North American Championship

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).