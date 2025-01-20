WWE Raw on Netflix in Dallas, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Firebreaker Chip, Tony DeVito, Joy Giovanni, Karl Anderson, R-Truth, Tyler Breeze, Wardlow, Batista, Ted DiBiase, Mark Briscoe, Wendy Choo, Pat Patterson, Peggy Lee Leather, Toots Mondt, Perro Aguayo, The Sheik, Pez Whatley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. The show will stream live on Netflix for the first time starting at 7CT/8ET. The loaded show includes Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for my Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Dallas, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Knoxville, Thursday’s live edition of TNA Impact and Friday’s TNA Impact taping in San Antonio, and Friday’s Smackdown in Austin, Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Jacksonville. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Firebreaker Chip (Curtis Thompson) is 62 today.

-Tony DeVito is 53 today.

-Joy Giovanni is 47 today.

-Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra) is 45 today.

-R-Truth (Ron Killings) turned 53 on Sunday.

-Tyler Breeze (a/k/a Matthew Clement) turned 37 on Sunday.. He works independently as Breeze.

-Wardlow (Michael Wardlow) turned 37 on Sunday.

-The late Pat Patterson (Pierre Clermont) was born on January 19, 1941. The creator of the Royal Rumble match concept died on December 2, 2020 at age 79 due to liver failure caused by a blood clot.

-The late Peggy Lee Leather (Peggy Lee) died at age 64 on January 19, 1959.

-Ted DiBiase turned 71 on Saturday.

-Dave “Batista” Bautista turned 56 on Saturday.

-Mark Briscoe (a/k/a Mark Pugh) turned 40 on Saturday.

-Wendy Choo (Karen Yu) turned 32 on Saturday.

-James “Toots” Mondt was born on January 18, 1894. He was a wrestler and the co-promoter of the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWE) along with Vince McMahon Sr.

-The late Perro Aguayo (Pedro Aguayo Damian) was born on January 18, 1946 and died on July 3, 2019.

-The Sheik (a/k/a Ed Farhat) died on January 18, 2003 at age 78.

-Pez Whatley died of a heart attack on January 18, 2005 at age 54.