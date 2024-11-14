AEW announces the new location for Collision in Columbus

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Thursday to announce the new host venue for the December 7 episode of Collision.

November 14, 2024 – For the first time in history, AEW Collision will be held in partnership with GalaxyCon Columbus on Saturday, December 7 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Tickets for AEW Collision at GalaxyCon Columbus will go on sale this Saturday, November 16 at 2 PM ET via AEWTix.com and GalaxyConColumbus.com.

As part of this new partnership, AEW Collision has been moved from the originally scheduled location of Nationwide Arena. All fans that purchased tickets for AEW Collision at Nationwide Arena will be automatically refunded.

Powell’s POV: I’m all for AEW running in smaller venues until there is a demand for them to run bigger venues again. The atmosphere at last night’s Dynamite was dreadful, so hopefully this is the start of AEW choosing to run smaller venues in most markets for their weekly television events.