AEW Collision rating: Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly, FTR vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

June 11, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 388,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision had 378,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. Collision aired opposite the first game of the Stanley Cup Final and will also air opposite Saturday’s game four. The competition could be much worse, as Collision will not run head-to-head with any NBA Finals games.

