NXT Battleground host Sexyy Red was arrested over the weekend

June 11, 2024

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Battleground host Sexyy Red was arrested a day before the premium live event. TMZ.com reports that Red was arrested for disorderly conduct on Saturday at the Newark, New Jersey airport. The brawl apparently started over an unauthorized photo. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: The surveillance video (see below) shows Red picking up a stand that she appeared ready to use as a weapon, but there’s no footage of her actually striking anyone. The footage is remarkable in that it may be the only documented case of Red actually appearing on camera without twerking.

Readers Comments (3)

  1. mjoseph June 11, 2024 @ 10:57 am

    >>The surveillance video (see below) shows Red picking up a stand that she appeared ready to use as a weapon, but there’s no footage of her actually striking anyone.<<

    Aggravated assault would be the correct charge, which is when you have a weapon, threaten to use it, but either miss or don't get a clear chance to do so. She should also be suspended.
    Of course, we know how this will wind up, and we know "why"….

  2. Tom June 11, 2024 @ 11:52 am

    She’s awful anyway!

