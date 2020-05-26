NXT Takeover: In Your House lineup: Three matches official

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: In Your House event that will be held on Sunday, June 7 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest.

Powell’s POV: The Balor vs. Priest match was officially announced today. I assume we will see either Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title or perhaps Lee and Mia Yim vs. Gargano and Candice LeRae in a mixed tag match.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

