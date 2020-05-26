WWE Backlash lineup: Four matches set for the June event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Sunday, June 14 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

-Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrision in a handicap match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Powell’s POV: I don’t know if you know this, but Edge vs. Orton may be the greatest wrestling match ever. Anyway, Jax won a Triple Threat over Charlotte Flair and Natalya to earn the title match. It’s unclear whether the finals of the Intercontinental Title tournament will take place on television or this pay-per-view.



