Paul Levesque says he wants Ronda Rousey back in WWE when she’s ready, addresses her negative comments about pro wrestling fans

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Paul Levesque told TMZ that WWE wants Ronda Rousey back once she’s ready to return. “Of course, we want her,” Levesque said. “Of course, we do. One of the greatest performers for us ever.”

Levesque also addressed her recent complaints bout “f—ing ungrateful fans. “I think Ronda’s in a place in her personal life where she’s figuring some things out,” he said. “But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that’s what will light up the fans that love the business?” Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: There’s nothing surprising about WWE wanting Rousey back, and the way he framed her comments about the fans is fair. Rousey went on hiatus from the company with the goal of starting a family with her husband Travis Browne. It would be interesting to see how Rousey would be booked by WWE now that her storyline rival Becky Lynch is on leave after announcing her pregnancy.



