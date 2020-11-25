What's happening...

Bob Ryder found dead in his home following cancer battle

November 25, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bob Ryder was found dead in his home on Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports. While the cause of death has not been announced, Ryder, a pro wrestling media member who went on to work for WCW and TNA/Impact Wrestling, had a long battle with cancer prior to his death.

Powell’s POV: Ryder founded the 1Wrestling.com website and eventually went to work for WCW. He later pitched the original idea that became TNA Wrestling. Ryder worked for TNA from the start and remained employed by Impact Wrestling until his death. My condolences go out to Ryder’s friends and family.

  1. AaronL November 25, 2020 @ 1:32 pm

    I still remember the days of chats in Prodigy with Bob and others. He really was the pioneer of online wrestling content.

