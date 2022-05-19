Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact in 60 theme, BTI match, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Joe Doering and Deaner for the Impact Tag Team Titles
-Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey for a spot in the Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship at Slammiversary
-Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim, and Jordynne Grace
-Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Bound For Glory 2007 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will focus on classic tag team matches. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and features Zicky Dice vs. Black Taurus. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.
Be the first to comment