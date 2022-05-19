AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The updated card for the Memorial Day weekend event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a three-way for the AEW Tag Titles

-Adam Cole vs. TBA in the Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final

-The Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final

-“Jericho Appreciation Society” Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz in a Gang Warfare match

-(Pre-Show) Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

Powell’s POV: Cole will face the winners of Wednesday’s Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly match in the tournament finals. AEW will also hold the go-home editions of Dynamite and Rampage in Las Vegas at Michelob Ultra Arena, and there will be a fan fest event on Saturday, May 28 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Join me for my live review of Double Or Nothing beginning with the Buy-In pre-show. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).