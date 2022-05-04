AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez to unify the ROH Women’s Championship

-Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent

-Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier

-Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier

-Chris Jericho vs. Santana

-“Blackpool Combat Club” Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Angelico

Powell’s POV: All signs point to W Morrissey (f/k/a Big Cass) being the mystery opponent for Wardlow. Dynamite will be live from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, and Friday’s Rampage will be taped on the same night. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).