NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins

-NXT Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo

-Alba Fyre (f/k/a Kay Lee Ray) returns

Powell’s POV: I assume we’ll also find out more about the super druids who showed up at the end of the NXT Championship match on last night’s Spring Breakin’ themed edition. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).