WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show note, Braun Strowman, Molly Holly, George South, Wendi Richter, Colin Delaney, Low Ki, Jillian Hall, Shane Sewell, Sin Cara

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-It’s Labor Day in the United States. I will be enjoying the holiday today, but things will get back to normal tonight once Raw begins.

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. Please note that the show will be available on Tuesday or Wednesday this week due to the holiday.

Birthdays and Notables

-George South is 58 today.

-Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald-Benshoof) is 43 today.

-Colin Delaney is 34 today.

-Wendi Richter turned 58 on Sunday.

-Low Ki (Brandon Silvestry) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Jillian Hall turned 40 on Sunday.

-Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) turned 37 on Sunday.

-The late Leroy Brown (Roland C Daniels) died of a heart attack and stroke at age 36 on September 6, 1988.

-Hoshitango Imachi (Imachi Marcelo Salomon) turned 55 on Saturday.

-Shane Sewell turned 48 on Saturday.

-Derick Neikirk turned 46 on Saturday.

-Sin Cara/Hunico (Jorge Arias) turned 43 on Saturday.



