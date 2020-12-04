12/04 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Otis, Big E, Rey Mysterio, and Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a Pat Patterson Memorial six-man tag match, King Corbin vs. Murphy

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Otis, Big E, Rey Mysterio, and Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a Pat Patterson Memorial six-man tag match, King Corbin vs. Murphy, and more (23:08)…

Click here for the December 4 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

