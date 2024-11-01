Murphy’s Blog: WWE Crown Jewel Predictions – Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship, Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE presents the second of its annual shows from Saudi Arabia as Crown Jewel takes place on Saturday in Riyadh at Mohammed Abdu Arena. Seven matches round out the card, which is a bit more than what the company has been putting on these premium live events. I feel like seven matches is a good number in that it’s not too few matches but it also doesn’t overstay its welcome. As for the card itself, I can’t say that I’m a fan of the brand champions facing each other for a title that likely won’t be mentioned much until next year around this time. Don’t get me wrong – the matches themselves should be good, but they’re not part of a bigger storyline so they feel a little out of place to me. That said, let’s run down the card!

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship. As I said, I’m not a fan of the two top champions fighting over a title that will likely not be mentioned much after this show. That said, if you remember their interaction at the 2023 Royal Rumble, you know that they work well together and that this promises to be a great match. My gut tells me that Kevin Owens’ interference costs Cody the match here. Despite a cheap outcome, it gives Gunther a huge win and something they can go back to down the road.

Don Predicts: Gunther defeats Cody Rhodes to win the WWE Crown Jewel Championship.

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship. Of the two Crown Jewel Championship matches, I feel like this is the weaker of the two. These two have fought before, but they have no real issue with each other and they’re both heels. I think the game plan with Liv is to have her be the classic pest heel that is on the verge of defeat but finds ways to win. This way, when she finally loses the title (likely to Rhea Ripley) it will seem like a big deal. Given this, I see a Liv win here with a bunch of outside shenanigans from Raquel Rodriguez, Dominik Mysterio, and Tiffany Stratton.

Don Predicts: Liv Morgan defeats Nia Jax to win the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Three members of The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) in a six-man tag. I think you’ll see Sikoa, Tonga, and Loa as the three who will work the match, with Fatu as the corner man. Fatu is the gem of the group and the longer you can keep him apart from Reigns in a showdown, the better. I also think the Bloodline is due for a win here so that they can tell the story that Reigns and the Usos need a fourth to even the numbers for a WarGames showdown at Survivor Series – perhaps a former honorary Uce? Of course there are other directions, they can go, but this seems to be a likely path.

Don Predicts: The Bloodline defeats Roman Reigns and The Usos.

LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title. Each participant is a solid member of the mid-card, with Knight being the most over. That said, I can’t say that this storyline is doing anything for me. I’m looking forward to WWE moving on from this and giving each different programs to work. Hayes, in particular, has a good upside so it will be interesting to see where he lands. And as I write this, I’ve talked myself into predicting a title win for Hayes as the launching pad for a mid-card push.

Don Predicts: Carmelo Hayes wins the U.S. Title.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. While I’m happy to see a good number of women are booked for the show, this is just really random like most of the women’s tag team title matches. That said, it will give Legend and Jackson the chance to perform on their biggest stage yet. Green and Niven are always fun and Sky and Sane are top performers. Each should be good challengers for Belair and Cargill and the question remains if Cargill can evolve beyond getting the hot tag and hitting a series of explosive offensive moves.

Don Predicts: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens. I’m really intrigued by this story and I like how Triple H, of all people, was the one to warn Orton about facing Owens. As previously noted, Owens is on track to challenge Cody Rhodes again for the title, so he’ll need a win here. Orton is teflon at this stage of his career so he can absorb a loss.

Don Predicts: Kevin Owens defeats Randy Orton.

Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed. This is another storyline I’ve been enjoying and I’m happy they’re finally doing something with Reed. And I don’t think this will be similar to Rollins’ feud with Shinsuke Nakamura where Rollins won all their matches. While I think Rollins wins the feud, I think WWE will use this program to try to make Reed in giving him a win over one of their top stars.

Don Predicts: Bronson Reed defeats Seth Rollins.

