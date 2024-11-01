WWE Smackdown results (11/1): Barnett’s review of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser, Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend in a four-way

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,314)

Taped October 25, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

Aired November 1, 2024 on USA Network

The show opened with the women’s Crown Jewel Championship displayed in the ring. Nia Jax then made her ring entrance and entered solo without Tiffany Stratton. Nia said there was only one thing on her mind, and that was the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship. She said she wanted it, and in case people haven’t noticed, she usually gets what she wants. Nia mentioned wanting to be Queen of the Ring, and she did it. The same for the Women’s WWE Championship. She said everything and everyone who get in her way gets annihilated, and she would be walking out the first ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion, leaving Liv Morgan crying on the floor with her disgusting…..

Liv Morgan appeared with Dom and Raquel. She said Nia thinks she’s special but she’s not. Liv recalled retiring Becky Lynch and becoming the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time. She said she’s held her title longer than Nia, and recalled winning the last match that they had. Liv then told Nia if anyone is going to be the first Women’s Crown Jewel Championship if would be her.

Tiffany Stratton then appeared and said Crown Jewel would be Tiffy Time. She claimed she would be cashing in her briefcase to become the Women’s World Championship. Nia laughed, but Tiffany told her not to get too comfortable because she could cash in on her too. Nia got offended, and Liv laughed and told Nia that she has friends in her life that she can actually trust. Tiffany then asked Liv if she cashed in her title, if Dominik came with it, since she could use a little dirty in her life.

Liv told her that she already looked like she had enough dirty in her life, but then Tiffany rushed in and popped her with a forearm strike and she tumbled to the floor…[c]

My Take: Dominik is doing something right, you have to admit. Tiffany cashing in at Crown Jewel would be an interesting way to shore up the Raw Brand in the wake of Rhea Ripley’s absence, though it would leave Liv in a bit of an odd position from a story perspective.

1. Liv Morgan vs Tiffany Stratton: The match was made during the break and was in progress. Liv dumped Stratton to the floor and tossed her into the Prime Energy Drink stand near the announce table. She then jumped on Dom and taunted Stratton. In the ring, Stratton recovered and went for a springboard back elbow, but Liv avoided it and landed a dropkick. Liv then climbed onto the second rope and landed punches in the corner, but Tiffany picked her up and delivered a powerbomb.

Morgan landed a reversal codebreaker and covered for a two count. She went for Oblivion, but Stratton avoided it. Nia provided a distraction and Stratton grabbed her briefcase. Stratton whiffed with the briefcase and Liv rolled her up and grabbed the tights for the win.

Liv Morgan defeated Tiffany Stratton via pinfall.

After the match, Liv blasted Stratton with the briefcase. Nia then got a hold of hit and hit Raquel, Liv, and Dom before climbing the ropes and landing an annihilator on Liv. She stood tall to close the segment. Cole and Graves then threw to a recap video of the conversation between Orton and Triple H last week. Kevin Owens was then shown sitting in a car. He said he had tried to call Orton all week but he wouldn’t pick up. Owens said he looked up to Orton, and still does, and he’s forcing him to hurt him. He said he would hurt Randy like he hurt him, and it was his fault because he forced his hand. Owens then told him he would see him on Saturday.

In the arena, The Street Profits made their entrance with B-Fab. They will face Pretty Deadly up next…[c]

My Take: Stratton got made to look like a doofus a couple of times in that situation, and I’m not sure if that makes it more or less likely that she cashes in at Crown Jewel. Owens didn’t come across unhinged in his promo, but he did promise to hurt Orton, so we’ll see how far he goes.

Pretty Deadly made their entrance holding playbills for Pretty Deadly The Musical. They handed them to Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was at ringside. He nodded and shook their hands.

2. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins): Pretty Deadly jumped Montez Ford while their music was still playing, and were awarded by the referee ringing the bell. Wilson landed a nice DDT and covered for a two count. He then landed a series of forearms in the corner. Prince tagged in, and Wilson whiffed on the splash in the corner. Ford managed to jump over both of them to escape and tag Dawkins. He entered the match and landed a corkscrew elbow on Prince. He then splashed both members of Pretty Deadly in opposite corners.

Prince recovered and hung Dawkins on the top rope. Wilson then tagged in and landed a lariat and covered for a two count. The action broke down a bit and Prince ended up on the floor. B-Fab gave him a body slam on the floor. Dawkins and Ford then delivered a top rope Doomsday Blockbuster on Wilson for the win.

The Street Profits defeated Pretty Deadly at 4:28

After the match, Naomi and Bayley approached Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton. Stratton had been explaining to Jax that she just told Liv she would cash in on Nia to throw her off her plan. Naomi then got in Nia’s face and told her to keep the title warm for her. Bayley and Naomi will take on Candice and Indi up next…[c]

My Take: Pretty Deadly would be a lot more fun if they weren’t always the Tag Division punching bags on Smackdown.