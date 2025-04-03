ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Lee Moriarty vs. AR Fox for the ROH Pure Championship

-ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. “The Frat House” Cole Karter and Griff Garrison in a non-title match

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Preston Vance

-Gates Of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Cal Bloom (f/k/a Von Wagner) and Deonn Rusman

-“The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd vs. “The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese)

-Marina Shafir vs. Nixi XL

-“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. “The Dark Order” Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno

-Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor vs. Drake Daniels, Jordan Kross, and Ryan Matthews

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on March 29 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).