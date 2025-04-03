What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

April 3, 2025

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, Lei Ying Lee, and Xia Brookside

-Santino Marella “makes a groundbreaking announcement”

-Frankie Kazrian vs. Elijah

-Steve Maclin in action

-TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy speak

Powell’s POV: This episode will be taped March 28-29 in St. Joseph, Missouri at the St. Joseph Civic Arena. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.