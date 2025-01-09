TNA Impact preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry and Rhino

-Mike Santana vs. Josh Alexander, Travis Williams, and Judas Icarus in a gauntlet match

-“The System” Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham, and Steve Maclin

-“The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel vs. “The Good Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler

-Savanna Evans in action

-Jordynne Grace speaks after being attacked by Tessa Blanchard

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on December 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays. My audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).