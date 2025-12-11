TNA Impact preview: Dog Collar match and more set for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna in a Dog Collar match

-Jake Something vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. BDE vs. Jason Hotch for a shot at the X Division Title

-Matt Cardona vs. Lexis King

-M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance vs. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson

-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams

-TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy speak

Powell’s POV: The remaining 2025 Impact television shows were taped December 6-7 in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).