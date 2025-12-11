PCO recalls his issues with The Kliq, threatening Shawn Michaels, and refusing to lose matches

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with PCO

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

The Kliq’s dislike for Shane Douglas: “I was really not welcomed by the Kliq. But Razor and Kevin (Nash) and Shawn (Michaels) would say that Shane (Douglas) was overrated and the ‘drizzling’ shits and just put him down at every chance they had. If we were on a bus drive or in the dressing room, they were always on his case big time. ”

Their stranglehold The Kliq had over the roster and backstage manipulations: “The Kliq were so tough to deal with. They were calling all the shots, and they were heavy because they had all the titles. Razor (Ramon) had the IC belt, Kevin was the World Champ, and sometimes Kevin and Shawn were the tag champs, and then Shawn would be the IC Champ. They kept the belts within themselves, and then you had Triple H getting there and the 1-2-3 Kid [Sean Waltman] and even a little bit with Aldo Montoya [Justin Credible], who was trying to carry some briefcases and suitcases and trying to get in with the boys and The Kliq.”

Refusing to put over Shawn Michaels after being called to work a Montreal house show: “To me, it was just a build-up. At one point, when the Quebeccer gimmick was finished, and we started the Jean-Pierre LaFitte gimmick, which I sold to Vince (McMaon) and he loved it, he said we will push you and you are not going to wrestle in Montreal for almost two years, and when you do, you will be over and it will be f—ing crazy. So out of nowhere, Vince called me at home and said that IRS got hurt at a house show, and that they had a big show coming up in Montreal, and that he wants to add me to that show to face Shawn. I had no problem working with Shawn, but Jacques (Rougeau) had just retired, and I would talk to him and ask him for advice. And I don’t blame anyone for this, but I was scheduled to be doing the semi-main event against Shawn, and the agent of the match, George ‘The Animal’ Steele, told me I had to put Shawn over.

“At first, I thought it wouldn’t really hurt me because I was starting a new character, but Jaques was so hyped up when I called him asking for his advice, and he said if I lose to Shawn, I’d be finished in Montreal, and my character was going to go nowhere. So I was confused at first, and I went to George Steele and said I didn’t want to put Shawn over, and Shawn got really pissed off at that. About a half hour later, I had changed my mind and went back to Shawn and said I’ll do it and said I’m sorry and that I was confused, but I’ll do it. He was still pissed and said that thirty guys just put him over in the Royal Rumble, and you just don’t want to put me over in Montreal, so what’s wrong with you? I was thinking that it was going to impact my new character and not help out the LaFitte gimmick. But Shawn always kept that in his mind that I semi-refused to put him over at one point in my life, and I’m not sure if Shane Douglas even knows that.”

How that situation led to an infamous September, 1995 house show incident with Kevin Nash when he refused to lose again: “I had just got really, really mad at The Kliq and the fact that he (Nash) was so cocky when the Montreal house show came that when Tony Garea called me in the room and said they wanted a good solid match ending in a big boot and jack-knife, this time I totally refused to do the job for him. To me, it was just so many bad blood things and was revenge and them just being cool, cocky, and constantly using a demonstration of pure power that I just didn’t want to go with it. They kept pressuring me. And all the agents were coming to me, and it was finally Shawn came in with his Intercontinental belt, and I told him You f—ing little f—er, if you miss me with your belt, I am going to f—ing kill you and beat you up to the point you won’t believe it and he never touched me. The whole dressing room was hoping that Nash would give me a hell of a beating during that match and make it a shoot. Nash came back to me before the match started and said You sure you don’t want to do the job for me? I still said no, I’m not doing it, and I’ll go home and go to sleep here in Montreal before I lose. I said let’s just do a double count out, and it ended up that it was a really stiff match, and as we brawled to the back, the punches got stiffer and stiffer.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, WWF, WWE, Vince McMahon, The Quebecers, Jean-Pierre Lafitte, Bret Hart, Diesel, WCW, TNA, ROH, TNA, his current status, and more.