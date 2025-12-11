TKO announces “the official truck partner” of WWE, UFC, and PBR

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ram issued the following press release on Thursday to announce its new partnership with TKO.

December 11, 2025, NEW YORK and AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Ram is proud to announce a dynamic partnership with TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), that brings together WWE, a global leader in sports entertainment, UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. This collaboration unites three of the most electrifying sports and entertainment properties with the strength and durability of Ram Trucks, creating unforgettable experiences for fans across the country.

With this agreement, Ram earns the distinction of becoming the first multi-year auto partner across WWE, UFC, and PBR under TKO ownership. The groundbreaking partnership begins in January 2026, when Ram will be integrated within major live events and premier content across all three brands.

“I’m proud to announce that starting in 2026, Ram is becoming the Official Truck Partner of UFC, PBR and WWE,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “We are talking about three of the biggest sports and entertainment companies in the world teaming up with one of the baddest truck companies in the country. I love the direction Ram is headed in 2026, and I’m very happy to be in business with them.”

“Ram is built for those who push for the last tenth, and that’s exactly what WWE Superstars and UFC and PBR athletes do every day,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance, NA Marketing and Retail Strategy. “Our partnership with TKO allows us to connect with millions of passionate fans and celebrate the grit, power, and determination that define both Ram and these iconic sports.”

As the Official Truck Partner of WWE, UFC, and PBR, Ram will deliver exclusive fan activations, custom content, and on-site experiences that showcase the bold capability of Ram trucks. From the iconic WWE ring and world-famous UFC Octagon to the PBR bucking chute, Ram will be at the center of the action.

Elements of the partnership include:

Brand Integration at live events, broadcasts, and digital platforms across WWE, UFC, and PBR.

Exclusive Ram-branded content featuring athletes and personalities from all three brands.

Fan engagement opportunities, including VIP experiences and interactive activations at major events.

As the Official Truck Partner of WWE, Ram will maintain a significant presence across Friday Night SmackDown and various Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania® and SummerSlam®, beginning with its first major activation at Royal Rumble® in January 2026, where it will serve as a presenting partner of the PLE.

Similar to WWE, UFC will showcase Ram within its biggest events, with Ram serving as a presenting partner for selected future UFC numbered events as UFC begins its historic broadcast partnership with Paramount in the United States. UFC will also provide Ram with unique, unprecedented access to UFC events and the flexibility to integrate UFC athletes into its marketing efforts to develop once-in-a-lifetime hospitality programs within its dealer network.

In addition, Ram will entitle the PBR RAM Challenger Series and also present the high-energy event openings in PBR’s four major U.S. tours with Ram trucks visible on the dirt.

