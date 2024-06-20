John Cena says the sun is setting on his WWE career

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena spoke about his commitment to fitness during an interview with People while acknowledging that his run as a WWE wrestler is nearing its end. “I know my WWE journey is coming to an end, but fitness was a part of my life long before the WWE journey started,” Cena said. “Fitness will be a part of my life, hopefully as long as my heart’s beating. So the WWE has been a great chapter in my life — it’s year 23 for me — and the sun’s setting on that chapter in the book, but fitness will never not be a part of my life.”

Cena also acknowledged the training changes he’s made. “My training used to be based on every single day, be the strongest you can for that day,” he said. “Now I have my eyes set 40 years down the road.” Read more at People.com.

Powell’s POV: Cena has stated in the past that he plans to retire from wrestling in WWE before age 50. Of course, a lot of wrestlers have claimed they will retire by a certain age and then wrestle well beyond it. And this is the same Cena who once gave Dwayne Johnson grief about choosing Hollywood over WWE. In other words, people change their minds.