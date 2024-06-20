What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Chad Gable pulled from MITB qualifier, the updated lineup for Monday’s show

June 20, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ilja Dragunov in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Powell’s POV: Gable was pulled from the men’s MITB qualifier. His character was shown laid out backstage after The Wyatt Sicks attacked at the end of Monday’s Raw. Dragunov was listed as Gable’s replacement on the latest edition of WWE Main Event. I suspect that Otis, Maxxine Durpi, and Akira Tozawa will now be very sympathetic toward Gable after walking out on him last week.

Raw will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

