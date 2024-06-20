Shane McMahon has reportedly shown interest in making an AEW appearance

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shane McMahon in AEW? Conrad Thompson stated on the Grilling JR podcast that he was told McMahon has at least spoken hypothetically about the possibility with AEW wrestlers. “I shouldn’t say their name, but he went out of his way to text me and say, ‘That’s not as crazy as you think. I know for sure that Shane McMahon has at least reached out to wrestlers on the AEW roster to at least hypothetically discuss the idea,'” Thompson stated on the show he c0-hosts with AEW’s Jim Ross.

Powell’s POV: Just when it seemed like thinks couldn’t possibly get more tense and awkward at a McMahon family dinner… Seeing is believing, but it would be quite the spectacle if Shane ever opted to appear on AEW television. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription.