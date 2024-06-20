TNA’s Joe Hendry reveals when he found out he’d be appearing on NXT, how he was received backstage at the WWE Performance Center

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Inside the Ropes interview with guest Joe Hendry

Interview conducted by Kenny McIntosh

Available at ITRwrestling.com

Hendry on when he found out he would appear on NXT television: “I had two flights booked, one if it was happening and one if it wasn’t happening, but I didn’t know for sure until the day before. I literally went straight from doing Chris Van Vliet’s podcast to the airport and straight to Orlando.”

Henry on hoping there is more to come with NXT and the atmosphere at the WWE Performance Center: “I’m extremely grateful to all the staff in the Performance Center from the wrestlers themselves to the coaches, to production, to all the staff, the medical, everyone in there made me feel so at home and they were so open to collaborating.

“I feel like I really learned something, I feel like we were able to showcase TNA as well and I think what went down was a classic example of when everybody wins. TNA wins, NXT wins, the fans win, everybody got benefit out of this and everybody won and I think this is just the beginning of an amazing time in professional wrestling.”