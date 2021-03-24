AEW Dynamite and NXT TV poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The March 17 NXT television show scored an B grade from 34 percent of our poll voters. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote.

-The March 17 AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 48 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Did the voters and I watch the same edition of NXT? It was a subpar show due with a weak lineup even before the COVID outbreak at the WWE Performance Center. Dynamite was clearly the better of the two shows last week. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.