NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.
-NXT UK Champion Walter vs. Drake Maverick in a non-title match.
-NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida in a non-title match.
-LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed.
-Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.
-Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan.
-William Regal announces consequences for Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly.
-Regal addresses the vacated NXT Tag Titles.
Powell’s POV: NXT announced that Martinez will replace the injured Jessi Kamea in the tag title match. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
Is Eli Drake going back to that name or is he still sticking with the LA Knight moniker?
Old habits die hard.
Dang, I was hoping for the old name. Oh well.