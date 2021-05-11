John Cena created “WWE Evil” series picked up by Peacock

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star turned actor John Cena is adding show creator, executive producer, and writer to his list of titles. Peacock ordered the Cena created and written series WWE Evil, a psychological expose into the minds of WWE heels. Cena will also narrate the show. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Finally, we can get inside the mind of evil mastermind Frenchy Martin! The series was just ordered, so there’s no timetable listed for production or a potential release date. We’ll obviously pass along additional details as they are made available. I am looking forward to seeing what Cena comes up with.