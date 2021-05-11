AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Milk Chocolate.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mike Sydal.

-Jungle Boy vs. Marty Casaus.

-Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart.

-QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto vs. Jake Logan, Ryzin, and Rick Recon.

-Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela.

-Bear Bronson vs. Brian Cage.

-Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante.

-Dante Martin vs. Aaron Frye.

-Nick Nemeth and Cezar Bononi vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.

-Big Swole and Red Velvet vs. MK Twins.

-JD Drake vs. Preston “10” Vance.

-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Nyla Rose.

-Evil Uno, Alan “5” Angels, and Colt Cabana vs. Spencer Slade, Cole Karter, and Andrew Palace.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.