WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s WrestleMania XL go-home show

April 1, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The Rock and Roman Reigns appear

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri

-“The Judgment Day” Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa

Powell’s POV: The first hour of the show will be commercial-free. Raw will be held in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

