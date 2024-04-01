WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s WrestleMania XL go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The Rock and Roman Reigns appear

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri

-“The Judgment Day” Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa

Powell's POV: The first hour of the show will be commercial-free. Raw will be held in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.