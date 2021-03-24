AEW Dynamite preview: The latest lineup for tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT Championship.

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal in an eliminator match.

-Shawn Spears and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, and Dante Martin.

-Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti.

-The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Laredo Kid.

-Hangman Page vs. Cezar Bononi.

-Tony Schiavone interviews Britt Baker.

-A special announcement from the Nightmare Family.

Powell’s POV: If Sydal beats Omega, he will earn a future AEW Championship match. Allin issued an open challenge to any member of The Dark Order, which led to the group choosing Silver. Tony Khan also announced that they will tape Orange Cassidy and and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. He wrote that the fans who attend tongiht’s show will be the first to hear Cassidy’s new entrance theme. Dynamite will be live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for our live review of Dynamite at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode. Jake Barnett, who normally covers Dynamite, will be covering WWE Smackdown this week.