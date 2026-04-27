WWE Raw in Laredo, Powell’s Q&A Show returns, Mad Maxine, EZ Money, Oleg Prudius, Lacey, Kane, Tank Abbott, Ron Reis, Amazing Red, JT Smith, Chubby Dudley, Frank Gotch, Verne Gagne, Jerry Blackwell, Karl Kox

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Laredo, Texas, at Sames Auto Arena. The show includes Joe Hendry holding a concert for his first appearance as a full-time member of the Raw roster. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Laredo, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Fairfax, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Tulsa, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Peoria. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Mad Maxine (Jeannine Mjoseth) is 67 today.

-EZ Money (Jason Broyles) is 53 today.

-Oleg Prudius is 47 today. He worked as Vladimir Kozlov in WWE.

-Lacey (Larissa Vados) is 43 today.

-The late Frank Gotch was born on April 27, 1877. He died at age 40 of uremia poisoning on December 16, 1917.

-The late Verne Gagne died on April 27, 2015, at age 89.

-David “Tank” Abbott turned 61 on Sunday.

-Kane (Glenn Jacobs) turned 59 on Sunday.

-Ron Reis turned 56 on Sunday. He played the role of The Yeti in WCW.

-Amazing Red (Jonathan Figueroa) turned 44 on Sunday.

-The late Jerry Blackwell was born on April 26, 1949. He died at age 45 on January 22, 1995, due to complications from injuries suffered in a car accident.

-The late “Killer” Karl Kox (Herbert Alan Gerwig) was born on April 26, 1931. He died of a heart attack at age 80 on November 10, 2011.

-JT Smith (John Smith) turned 59 on Saturday.

-Chubby Dudley (Bay Ragni) turned 56 on Saturday.