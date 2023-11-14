WWE Raw rating for Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.467 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.522 million average. Raw delivered a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.47 rating.
Powell’s POV: The competition will be even stronger next week when Raw goes head-to-head wit a Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs. The November 14, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.648 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
