WWE Raw rating for Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.467 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.522 million average. Raw delivered a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.47 rating.

Powell’s POV: The competition will be even stronger next week when Raw goes head-to-head wit a Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs. The November 14, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.648 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic.