What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the season premiere

October 10, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.243 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.207 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: This was also the go-home show for Saturday’s Extreme Rules event. Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous episode’s 0.54 rating. The October 8, 2021 edition of Smackdown produced 2.147 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the first night of the WWE Draft.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.