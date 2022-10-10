WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the season premiere

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.243 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.207 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: This was also the go-home show for Saturday’s Extreme Rules event. Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous episode’s 0.54 rating. The October 8, 2021 edition of Smackdown produced 2.147 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the first night of the WWE Draft.