AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring an AEW Trios Titles match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 404,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 472,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 20th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo. The October 8, 2021 edition of Rampage delivered 502,000 viewers with a .17 rating in the 18-49 demographic.