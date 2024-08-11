What's happening...

AEW All In lineup: The latest card for the Wembley Stadium event

August 11, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 25 in London, England at Wembley Stadium.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Championship

-MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW American Championship/AEW International Championship

-Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title

-Casino Gauntlet match for a future shot at the AEW World Championship

-(Pre-show) Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway

Powell’s POV: Danielson and May won the Owen Hart Cup tournaments to earn their title shots. Join me for my live review beginning with the Zero-Hour Pre-Show. The pay-per-view main card is listed as starting at noon CT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same day audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

