AEW Battle of the Belts IV rating and viewership, plus combined numbers with Rampage

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Battle of the Belts IV delivered 317,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The quarterly special finished 37th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s live show followed the one-hour AEW Rampage. The numbers are down from the two-hour AEW Grand Slam edition of Rampage that aired on September 23 and delivered an average of 522,000 viewers and a combined 0.17 rating for the two hours. The combined numbers for Friday’s Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV were 361,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating.

The first Battle of the Belts special delivered 704,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating back in January, 2022. Battle of the Belts II delivered 527,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating back in April, 2022. The AEW Battle of the Belts III special was held on Saturday, August 6 and produced 437,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.