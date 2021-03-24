Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the return of AEW Champion Kenny Omega

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 116,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 146,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. Last night’s Impact finished 146th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s episode finished 135th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. After cracking the top 150 cable ratings for the first time two weeks ago, the Impact In 60 classic show did not make the list this week. The Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential episode on The Last of the Von Erichs did not crack the top 150 cable ratings on Tuesday.