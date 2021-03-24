“Young Rock” episode five viewership count for NBC

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The fifth episode of “Young Rock” delivered 2.872 million viewers for NBC in Tuesday’s overnight ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.888 million viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: “Young Rock” delivered 5.034 million viewers for its premiere and has lost viewers with each new episode. However, with the minimal decline from last week, it appears the show is settling in around 2.8 million viewers. The series continues to perform very well in all demographics, as it won its time slot in each demo over the other Tuesday night network programming.