AEW Dynamite preview: Title matches set for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Brody King for the Interim AEW World Championship

-Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow in a Street Fight for the TNT Championship

-Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

-Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Christian Cage and Luchasaurus appear

Powell’s POV: King won the Royal Rampage to earn the shot at Moxley’s title. Dynamite will be live from Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial (Rampage will also be taped tonight). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).