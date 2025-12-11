ROH on HonorClub lineup: The Final Battle fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Athena’s celebration of holding the ROH Women’s Championship for three years

-“Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Johnson vs. Komander and “Sky Flight” Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin

-ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Lacey Lane in a Proving Ground match

-Hechicero vs. Josh Woods

-Truth Magnum, Turbo Floyd, Tommy Billington, Adam Priest, and Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV, Mansoor, Mason Madden, Tony Nese, and Ariya Daivari

-“Frat House” Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Preston Vance vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds

-Zayda Steel vs. Rachael Ellering

-ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo in action

-Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia in action

-Jay Lethal in action

-“Spanish Announce Team” Angelico and Serpentico in action

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on December 6 in Columbus, Ohio, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The show streams tonight at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, Sam has tonight off, and his reviews will return next week.