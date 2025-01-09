ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Champion Chris Jericho “live in the House of Honor” with Bryan Keith

-ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet wrestles in a Proving Ground match

-Shane Taylor vs. Lee Moriarty vs. “Gates Of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona

-Harley Cameron vs. Trish Adora

-Rachael Ellering vs. Queen Aminata

-Blake Christian vs. Serpentico

Griff Garrison vs. Boulder

-Billie Starkz in action

-“MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden in action

Powell’s POV: No, I don’t know how Jericho can appear live on a taped show, but that’s what they are advertising. This episode was taped on January 4, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).