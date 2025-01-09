AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Maximum Carnage themed editon

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW World Championship

-Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

-Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at Grand Slam Australia on February 15

-Christian Cage vs. Hook

Powell's POV: Hobbs won a Casino Gauntlet match to earn the title shot. Kris Statlander won a Triple Threat to earn first entry in the women's Casino Gauntlet match. Dynamite will be live from Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena. The show simulcasts on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET.